One Colorado Department of Corrections employee placed on leave earlier this month returns to work

One of the Colorado Department of Corrections employees who was placed on administrative leave is now back at work after an investigation found no wrongdoing, according to a DOC spokesperson.

Director of Parole David Wolfsgruber was one of seven DOC employees Denver7 Investigates reported last week was on paid administrative leave.

In a statement to Denver7, a DOC spokesperson said Wolfsgruber was on leave during an internal review.

“The review found no evidence of policy violations, misconduct, or wrongdoing. As such, Director Wolfsgruber will resume his duties effective immediately,” the statement read. “The Colorado Department of Corrections remains committed to ensuring fairness, accountability, and transparency throughout our processes. While we take all concerns seriously and investigate them thoroughly, we also believe it is equally important to publicly affirm when no wrongdoing is found.”

The other members of the DOC on leave include:



Community Parole Officer Nathan Oldorf

Associate Director of Administrative Service John Cribari

Warden Ryan Long who is listed as the warden for both the Denver Reception & Diagnostic Center and the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility, according to the state’s website.

Fremont Correctional Facility Warden Shane Stucker

Sterling Correctional Facility Warden Jeff Long

Program manager Joshua Dorcey

Two of those employees — Oldorf and Cribari — are under criminal investigation, according to records on the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) website.

The reasons behind these officers being placed on leave remains unclear. Denver7 Investigates has submitted multiple open records requests on the matter and is still awaiting information.

