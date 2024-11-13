Noticed empty egg shelves in Colorado grocery stores? You're not alone

DENVER — There's a sign of the times in the egg section of grocery stores across Colorado: empty shelves with different explanations posted for the shortage.

"I noticed a whole lower section that was empty. So that was kind of a bummer," said one grocery store shopper.

At one Whole Foods in Denver, a notice posted on the egg section states, "We are currently experiencing difficulty sourcing eggs that meet our strict animal welfare standards." At King Soopers, bare shelves come with a notice about a 2020 Colorado law requiring cage-free eggs.

While the supply seemed to be down, the prices were significantly up. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows egg prices increased 39.6% in September 2024 compared to September 2023 — the largest increase of any food tracked.

There are multiple factors behind the shortage. King Soopers released a statement saying it is transitioning to cage-free eggs by Jan. 1, 2025.

"We are beginning the transition now to help avoid disruption to the supply chain for our customers during the holiday season," the statement reads.

But stores like Whole Foods have been cage-free for at least five years. So what else is behind the bare shelves?

Well, chickens don't like the heat. Sources tell Denver7 that lower production due to a hot summer and warmer-than-average fall is making it tough to meet the high demand.

Additionally, more expensive packaging, fuel and feed can trickle down to egg costs. But the outbreak of bird flu across the country, including Colorado, is also probably driving the shortages.

This summer, Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency after more than 1.78 million chickens had to be killed in Weld County. Nationwide, producers have not recovered from the outbreak, and until they do, the egg supply may remain scrambled.

Denver7