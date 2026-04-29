DENVER — For retired teacher Charles Patterson, keeping up with rising energy costs has become increasingly difficult on a fixed income.

He’s signed up for Colorado’s Low‑income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), but he didn’t know another program existed until someone told him.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Jaclyn Allen talks SB 26-002 with bill's supporters

'Make it easier': Bill to streamline utility assistance gains support

“PIPP is also there… it’s a resource that you can’t access without some digging,” Patterson said. “Any help that can be given would help me with food and other expenses.”

PIPP, or Percentage‑of‑Income Payment Plan, caps qualifying households’ monthly utility bills at a set percentage of their income, typically between 2% and 10%.

But supporters say the program is underutilized, confusing and hard to find.

That’s why Senate Bill 26-002, sponsored by Democratic lawmakers Cathy Kipp, Tony Exum and Jenny Willford, is moving through the legislature.

Rep. Jenny Willford, D–34, said most Coloradans already pay into these programs, roughly $1 to $1.50 each month on their utility bills, but struggle to access them.

“We wanted to ensure that if people are paying into that program, the program is working, that it’s efficient, that it’s transparent, and the people who need it have access to it,” Willford said.

The bill would require investor‑owned electric and gas utilities to:

Standardize how PIPP is named and structured across their service areas.

Clearly post eligibility, benefits, and how to apply on their public websites.

Accept direct applications without requiring customers to first qualify through another program like LEAP (though referrals will still be allowed).

Respond to applications within 30 days with either an approval and explanation of benefits or a denial with reasons.

Supporters say the changes will cut red tape, reduce long waits and help people navigate multiple programs in one place.

Janel Apps Ramsey, a faith leader with Together Colorado who helped back the bill, said streamlining removes barriers for people under financial stress.

“This will… make it easier for families when you’re dealing with financial issues,” she said. “If we can make life more affordable for them, I think that makes all of Colorado better. When our people are struggling, our state will be struggling.”

Senate Bill 2 passed the Senate in mid‑April and is going before a House committee on Thursday.

Denver7