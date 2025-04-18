JeffCo judge drops charges against man accused of killing two women in 2021 drunk driving crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Jefferson County judge on Thursday dropped charges against a man accused of killing two and severely injuring two others in a fiery December 2021 crash after doctors declared him unfit to stand trial.

District Court Judge Tamara S. Russell called it a “bitter pill to swallow” before she dismissed the case of Guillermo Ramirez, who faced a dozen charges, including multiple counts of vehicular homicide.

Ramirez had been found incompetent in six different medical evaluations. Under a new state law that took effect last year, if a defendant is found incompetent and not restorable, a judge has to dismiss the case.

“I have the unenviable job of dismissing the case, even though everything in my head and my heart says the opposite,” an emotional Russell said in court Thursday to the families of the two people who died as a result of the crash.

The charges against Ramirez stem from a Dec. 17, 2021, crash along Sixth Avenue near Colfax Avenue in Golden. Ramirez was reportedly driving more than 100 miles per hour when he hit a 2003 Chevrolet SUV carrying Joseph, Billie Jo and Nelie Bowman.

Ramirez’s passenger, 24-year-old Brisia Leon, a mother of three, died in the crash. Nelie, 66, died roughly nine months after the crash from injuries she sustained that day.

Ramirez had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.225 and had benzos and marijuana in his system.

Attorneys for Ramirez argued that a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that occurred in the crash, coupled with a previous diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), made him incompetent to stand trial.

This case has been central to a Denver7 investigation on the complexities of competency in Colorado. In previous reports, Denver7 Investigates broke down the case and transcripts from hearings dating back roughly three years.

“Nothing truly feels resolved,” Joseph Bowman told Denver7 Investigates after the hearing. “This system is broken, not just in terms of the mental health system but in terms of the criminal law system.”

In a rare move, prosecutors with the First Judicial District disputed doctors’ findings that Ramirez was incompetent and not restorable.

Transcripts show that prosecutors obtained body-worn camera footage of Ramirez interacting with police officers in Denver more than a year after the crash, claiming Ramirez was coherently communicating with them.

One of the examining doctors, Dr. Trang Walker, previously testified that she believed Ramirez would not be able to discuss his case with his attorneys, especially in high-stress situations. After viewing that body-worn camera footage, Walker told the court she was less confident in her diagnosis, but ultimately, that she would still find Ramirez incompetent.

“We had to do a lot of work to challenge the expertise here. It's not common for us to challenge a doctor's report finding somebody competent or incompetent,” First Judicial District Chief Deputy District Attorney Ali Brady said.

During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Russell was critical of the state’s mental health system and the processes that resulted in multiple delays in this case.

“The system has come up short time and time again in this case,” she said. “Clearly, the mental health department is failing us.”

After the hearing, Brady said it is fair for the community and victims to be concerned that Ramirez was cleared of charges with no supervision or services moving forward, and echoed some of Russell’s criticisms.

“There are no clear and consistent standards for the factors that evaluators should be considering in evaluation,” she said.

When the case was dismissed, the Bowmans and Brisia Leon’s family stayed in court for several minutes, in tears over the fact that the man responsible for their family members’ deaths would not be held accountable.

Leon’s sister, Brittany, spoke with Denver7 Investigates after the hearing and called Ramirez “a coward.”

“I know that justice will be served, no matter if it didn't get served today in the courts. It will be served in this life,” she said.



Read the full statement from Brittany Leon below

“When I say this I speak for my mom, my brothers, my two nephews and niece, and other close family members affected by my sister's loss but most importantly for her we are her voice. It’s a very hard pill to swallow knowing my older sister Brisia Leon and the other victim involved didn’t receive the justice that they deserved. We showed up to every single court, every meeting, rain or shine. I strongly believe the mental health department failed not only our family but the other victims' families as well. I think the lack of effort from the defendant was a huge factor to the outcome of the case. I think Guillermo Ramirez acted cowardly and remorseless. I think his family was also very insensitive toward the victims. Even though the case ended with no justice there is another higher power that will serve us justice and that will give us a bit of comfort knowing that this is not the end. She is gone. We love her and miss her dearly, but we will always remember her name, Brisia Leon, the mother of three beautiful children, oldest sister to three siblings, amazing daughter, granddaughter, niece and amazing wonderful friend. Guillermo Ramirez never showed remorse, never apologized or attempted to. Forever live on Brisia Leon. This family will never be the same. We are devastated, our lives have changed drastically. Guillermo Ramirez is a dangerous person to society. I hope no one has to suffer the way we did due to his selfish actions.”

Ramirez declined to comment after the hearing.

The Bowmans, heartbroken by the result, said they plan to take this to the State Capitol and lobby for changes to state law to prevent similar results in the future.

“All that I can do now is make it so that no other families have to suffer,” Joseph Bowman said. “This is a problem that needs to be solved now at the level of the state legislature, and I have every intention of doing that.”

