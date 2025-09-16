ICE, Homeland Security operation unfolding at restaurant in Summit County

FRISCO, CO — The Summit County Sheriff's Office is confirming a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation is unfolding in Dillon Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources confirm to Denver7 Investigates that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is executing a criminal warrant at Hacienda Real, a Mexican restaurant in Frisco.

Deputies responded to Straight Creek Drive to address community safety and traffic, but are "not providing support or assistance for this operation, nor has ICE requested any," according to a statement by the sheriff's office.

The statement on Facebook continues to read, "Again, as far as we know, this is a targeted criminal investigation, not civil immigration enforcement."

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Denver7