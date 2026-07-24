'Give me my money back': Homeowners accuse landscaper of taking deposits, then vanishing

DENVER — What was supposed to become a peaceful backyard retreat for Juliet Hanna is now a reminder of thousands of dollars she said she may never get back.

“I see so much work that needs to be done,” Hanna told Denver7 Investigates while standing in her barren Denver backyard. “And I see a lot of money just wasted.”



Watch the full investigative piece from Denver7's Jaclyn Allen, in the video player below.

Denver7 viewer claims My Son's Landscaping is stealing deposits, not doing contracted work

Hanna is one of a growing number of Colorado homeowners accusing Golden-based My Son’s Landscape Group and owner Ulises Tajonar Diaz of taking large deposits for landscaping projects that either never started or suddenly stopped.

Denver7 Investigates reviewed multiple lawsuits, homeowner statements, contracts, payment records and communications connected to the company.

Homeowners organizing complaints shared a document containing statements from 21 different families alleging similar experiences.

Organizers told Denver7 Investigates that 10 more people have since come forward.

Several homeowners said they found the company through glowing online reviews and social media photos showing completed landscaping projects.

“We thought that this backyard was going to be beautiful,” Hanna said. “We have to go back to the drawing board.”

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Homeowners say they paid thousands up front

Hanna told Denver7 Investigates that she and her husband hired My Son’s Landscape Group in March for a backyard renovation project that included fencing, irrigation, hardscaping and landscaping work.

She said they ultimately agreed to a project totaling roughly $31,000 and paid nearly $16,000 up front.

“I felt great about him,” Hanna said of Diaz. “Very, very good about him.”

She said Diaz promised work would begin May 4.

But after the deposit check cleared, Hanna said the delays started, with Diaz blaming weather and other projects.

Hanna said no work was ever completed at her property before they decided to ask for a refund.

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“I have not seen him since we gave him the check,” she said. ”We did not get our money back.”

Zac Erba, who recently moved to Colorado from Indiana, said he and his family also hired My Son’s Landscape Group after researching companies online.

“We were specifically looking for a company that could do hardscaping, landscaping, turf,” he said.

Erba said he paid a $13,302.50 deposit for a backyard project that included turf, stairs, fencing and a deck expansion.

After the payment was made, communication deteriorated.

“‘I’ve been really sick’ was kind of the blanket excuse he gave,” Erba said, referring to text messages he said he received from Diaz.

Erba showed Denver7 Investigates dozens of phone calls and text messages he said went unanswered.

“I called him 15 times,” Erba said. "In one day."

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Three lawsuits filed in Jefferson County

Denver7 Investigates found at least three lawsuits filed against My Son’s Landscaping and Diaz in Jefferson County courts in the month of June.

One lawsuit alleges a homeowner paid a $12,000 deposit in October 2025 for a $24,000 landscaping project.

According to the complaint, “Defendants performed no work, failed to refund the deposit, and failed to respond to Plaintiff’s demand for refund.”

Another lawsuit alleges a couple paid a $14,750 deposit for deck replacement work before communication stopped.

A third lawsuit filed by a Lakewood homeowner alleges she ultimately paid $17,848.75 to the company.

According to that complaint, the company “performed minimal demolition work by removing some of the old lawn, and then claimed their equipment broke and left for the day.”

The lawsuit alleges the company never returned and accuses the company of breach of contract, negligence, deceptive trade practices and fraud.

Multiple homeowners described similar patterns:



Large upfront deposits

Repeated delays

Excuses involving illness, weather or equipment problems

Sudden communication breakdowns

No refunds after cancellation requests

What the owner told Denver7 Investigates

Denver7 Investigates contacted Diaz directly by phone.

He declined a formal interview but acknowledged the business had shut down and said he plans to file for bankruptcy.

Diaz said the company grew rapidly after several successful years in business.

“I made a mistake,” he said.

He said the company went from roughly 20 employees down to eight or nine workers before shutting down operations about a month ago.

Diaz also said some customers may be able to recover money through credit card disputes or payment processors such as Stripe or Square.

He denied the business was illegitimate or committing fraud.

Denver7 Investigates also visited business addresses connected to the company in Golden and Lakewood.

One Golden property appeared vacant with a lease sign visible outside.

Another address led to an apartment complex where Diaz’s name was not listed.

Complaints spread across multiple jurisdictions

Denver police confirmed reports have been filed tied to the company.

In a statement to Denver7, police said, “If a homeowner has been a victim of this business, they should contact their local police department as well as the Attorney General’s Office to make a report.”

For homeowners like Hanna, the experience has left lasting financial and emotional impacts.

“It’s made me very suspicious,” she said. “It’s made me very nervous about who to trust.”

Erba said legitimate contractors should not continue holding customer deposits if they cannot complete projects.

“Bankruptcy is not a pathway and a shield for companies who are screwing people over,” he said.

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How to protect yourself when hiring a contractor

Denver police and consumer experts recommend homeowners take several steps before hiring contractors or landscapers:

Research companies through:

Better Business Bureau Colorado Secretary of State Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) Online reviews

Ask for proof of:

Insurance Licensing References from recent customers

Avoid paying large deposits up front when possible

Use credit cards instead of cash or checks if available for added dispute protections

Get all timelines and project details in writing

Verify physical business addresses

Check whether lawsuits or complaints have been filed against the business

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