From movers scamming customers to a man declared dead by the IRS, Denver7 Investigates is getting results

DENVER — A mover who had been scamming customers and holding their items hostage is now in prison. A man who was mistakenly declared dead by the IRS is back to life. And a man desperate for a kidney found his miracle.

Denver7 Investigates and Consumer Investigator Jaclyn Allen spent the past year reporting on these stories and much more. The team is committed to standing up for what is right, making a difference for the people of Colorado and holding people in power accountable.

“We have a news reporter who did not let up, who believed them before anyone else,” said Weld County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Skelton during Huseyn Nemat-Zoda's sentencing in May, referring to Allen’s reporting that went back to 2018 into the his moving company, TJK Freight.

In this half-hour special, Denver7 Investigates showcases the journalism that has made a direct impact on Colorado’s communities. Watch it in the player below.

Denver7