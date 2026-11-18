DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) — A former Douglas County Sheriff's Office commander caught on body camera spitting at a Parker police officer remains certified as a police officer in Colorado, despite pleading guilty to DUI and assault, Denver7 Investigates has learned.

Andrew Sanders is serving a 60-day jail sentence, but the state could take until June to revoke his police certification.

Watch Denver7 senior investigative reporter Jennifer Kovaleski's report in the video below:

Fired and convicted: Why a former Colorado sheriff's commander is still a certified police officer

Denver7 Investigates' reporting on the body camera video has generated more than a million views online, with many viewers asking whether Sanders could ever work as a police officer again.

Sanders lost his job less than a week after his February arrest.

“After I saw that video, I couldn't fire him fast enough,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a previous interview.

'I couldn't fire him fast enough': Douglas County Sheriff on Commander's DUI arrest

But losing his job didn't mean losing his police certification. A search of Colorado's peace officer database shows Sanders is still listed as “certified.”

Could another police department hire Sanders?

“Technically, another department could hire him right now. Yes,” said former Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

But Spurlock, who once chaired the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Committee that reviews officer decertifications, said it's highly unlikely.

He said any agency looking to hire Sanders would have to check with Colorado POST. The state's database also lists Sanders as “terminated for cause” and a “subject of a criminal charge.”

Sanders pleaded guilty to DUI and assault earlier this month. A judge sentenced him to 60 days in jail and two years of probation.

Why isn't decertification automatic?

A Colorado POST spokesperson told Denver7 Investigates that Sanders' third-degree assault conviction is a disqualifying offense, but officers have due process rights, including an opportunity to request a hearing.

Spurlock said the subcommittee that reviews officer decertifications generally meets four times a year, with the full POST board making the final decision.

POST said Sanders' certification likely won't be revoked until March at the earliest.

“Do you think that the system as it's set up right now is working, or is this too long?” Denver7 senior investigative reporter Jennifer Kovaleski asked Spurlock.

“I do think that it's working,” Spurlock said. “It would be difficult to have a hearing every time some officer was in trouble or there was some questionable behavior.”

While Spurlock defended the process, he said he doesn't see a future for Sanders in Colorado law enforcement.

“It's not likely whatsoever that the subcommittee or the full board's gonna say, yeah, it's OK. Let's keep him as a police officer,” Spurlock said.

Sanders can ask the state to let him keep his certification, but POST said those requests are rarely granted.

A final decision could take until June, months after Sanders is expected to be released from jail.

Denver7