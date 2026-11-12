'I couldn't fire him fast enough': Douglas County sheriff says no warning signs before commander's DUI arrest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Sheriff Darren Weekly says he had no warning signs that one of his rising commanders was struggling with alcohol before a DUI arrest that ended with the commander spitting at a Parker police officer.

"After I saw that video, I couldn't fire him fast enough," Weekly told Denver7 senior investigative reporter Jennifer Kovaleski in an exclusive interview.

Denver7 Investigates obtained body-camera video showing former Douglas County Commander Andrew Sanders repeatedly cursing at Parker police officers, attempting to headbutt them and spitting at a female officer while handcuffed to a hospital bed.

Watch Denver7 senior investigative reporter Jennifer Kovaleski's report in the video below:

'I couldn't fire him fast enough': Douglas County Sheriff on Commander's DUI arrest

When asked how a commander in his office could behave this way, Weekly responded, "I have no idea. I wish I knew."

Sheriff says there were no warning signs

Weekly described Sanders as a fast-rising commander with a strong record and no known history of alcohol-related problems.

"Mr. Sanders was a rising star in the agency. He was a commander. He promoted very fast. He had a great record," Weekly said.

Asked whether there had been any previous complaints or warning signs, Weekly said, "None whatsoever that got to my attention."

Parker police arrested Sanders in February after officers reported seeing him swerving between lanes. A blood test later showed his alcohol level was 0.253, more than three times Colorado's legal driving limit.

The body camera footage shows Sander’s berating officers and spitting toward a female officer, prompting another officer to tell him he would face an additional charge.

Exclusive bodycam: Douglas County commander spits at officer during DUI arrest

Weekly said the behavior was unlike anything he had witnessed in his career.

"I've been doing this for 33 years. I've arrested cops. I've been involved in a lot of cases where cops get arrested," Weekly said. "I've never seen anyone behave the way he behaved."

Sheriff personally apologized to Parker officers

Weekly fired Sanders days after the arrest. But he also said he went to the Parker Police Department to personally apologize to the officers involved.

"I apologized to every one of those officers myself because I was so embarrassed by his conduct and the things that he said to them and what he had done and the situation that he put them in," Weekly said.

The sheriff said his office had resources available if Sanders was struggling with alcohol.

"If Mr. Sanders needed help, there was help available, but he crossed a line that you can't cross," Weekly said.

Sanders has since pleaded guilty to DUI and assault. A judge sentenced him to 60 days in jail and two years of probation.

Asked why he agreed to speak publicly about his former commander's conduct, Weekly pointed to the importance of public trust.

"I think it's important for the people to know that law enforcement absolutely should be held to a higher standard," Weekly said.

While Weekly hopes Sanders gets help, he said he is grateful the incident did not end with someone getting hurt.

RELATED: Exclusive bodycam video shows former Douglas County sheriff's commander spitting at Parker police officer

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