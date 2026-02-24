Former Douglas County deputy faces judge after DUI, assault charges involving Parker officer

CASTLE ROCK — A former Douglas County Sheriff's deputy appeared in court Tuesday after being fired and charged with driving under the influence and assaulting a female Parker Police officer during a blood draw.

Andrew Sanders, 40, was arrested Feb. 7 after Parker Police initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Bradbury Parkway and Hitching Post Circle. Officers noticed Sanders' truck weaving between lanes and swerving. He was in a personal vehicle and not on duty at the time.

A judge Tuesday approved Sanders' request to travel to California for a 45-day treatment program. A protection order was also granted for the female Parker officer he is accused of assaulting.

The arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 Investigates states that Sanders did not roll down his window or look directly at a female officer while being questioned. He told officers he was returning from a "daddy-daughter dance," but no children were in the vehicle. Investigators wrote that Sanders' speech was slurred and that he had "glassy" eyes.

Denver7 Investigates Dougco deputy arrested for DUI, accused of spitting on a Parker Police officer Jennifer Kovaleski

Sanders refused roadside sobriety tests and was taken to a medical facility for a court-ordered blood draw, where he physically resisted. While there, he allegedly called the female officer a "b**ch" and spat at her.

Court documents show Sanders faces five charges: driving under the influence, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, careless driving and a lane change violation.

"In our community, nobody is above the law," District Attorney for the 23rd Judicial District George Brauchler said in a previous statement to Denver7 Investigates. "Nobody."

Parker Police have not yet released body camera video from Sanders' arrest. Sources have told Denver7 Investigates the video is not good — and worse than what is detailed in court records. Investigators are also still waiting for the results of Sanders' blood test.

Sanders posted a $1,000 personal recognizance bond following his arrest. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was originally placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation. The sheriff’s office later confirmed he was terminated less than a week after his arrest. Sanders was hired in January 2019 and was a commander with the agency.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly addressed the case in a previous statement stating that he is "deeply disappointed and disturbed" by the case.

"No one is above the law — regardless of rank, position or tenure," Weekly said. "We hold our employees to the highest standards of ethical behavior, and when those standards are violated, we take swift and appropriate action."

Denver7 Investigates spoke to Sanders after Tuesday's court hearing. His wife said they had no comment.

Sanders is due back in court in June. Denver7 Investigates will continue to follow this story as more evidence is released.

Denver7