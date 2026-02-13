Douglas County Sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, accused of spitting at a Parker Police officer

A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Feb. 7 and faces several misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence, and third-degree assault for allegedly spitting at a police officer.

Parker Police arrested Andrew Sanders, 40, after initiating a traffic stop near the intersection of Bradbury Parkway and Hitching Post Circle after officers noticed Sanders’ truck weaving between lanes and swerving.

The arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 Investigates states that Sanders did not roll down his window or look directly at a female officer while being questioned. He did state that he was returning from a “daddy-daughter dance." Investigators wrote that Sanders' speech was slurred and that he had "glassy" eyes.

Sanders refused roadside sobriety tests and was taken to a medical facility for a blood draw, where he resisted attempts to take blood.

While there, he allegedly called a female officer a b**ch and spit at her.

Court documents show that Sanders faces five charges, including obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence, assault, careless driving and a lane change violation.

"In our community, nobody is above the law," District Attorney for the 23rd Judicial District George Brauchler said. "Nobody."

He posted a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and will appear in court again on Feb. 24.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Sanders is on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. Sanders was hired in January 2019 and was a commander, Douglas County confirmed.

“Members of our command staff responded immediately, started an internal affairs investigation, and subsequently placed Sanders on administrative leave without pay. I will have more to say once the internal affairs investigation is complete," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement. "The actions of one individual do not reflect the dedication, honor, and hard work demonstrated daily by the men and women of this agency who serve our community with integrity. We will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation and remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the public’s trust.”

Sanders’ Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) entry on the Colorado Attorney General’s website notes that he is the subject of a criminal charge.

