Families win fights after Colorado Medicaid denies adaptive car seats

Denver7 brought concerns from families to the state, which changed its policy in light of our reporting
Aaron Brown
Raya Bernal demonstrates the pill‑bottle‑style buckle guard on her son’s adaptive car seat in Denver on Nov. 17, 2025. Bernal says the specialized seat keeps her 7‑year‑old, who has autism, from unbuckling himself while she is driving — but it took months of appeals to get Colorado Medicaid to cover it.
Posted

DENVER — Raya Bernal’s 7‑year‑old son kept escaping from his car seat while she was driving on the highway. After searching for some time, the Denver mother found a crash‑tested adaptive seat that could keep him safe — but when she asked Colorado Medicaid to cover it, the state said no, calling the equipment “unsafe.”

“It got to that point where we were just not able to drive safely, even to go the grocery store,” Bernal said.

Her son, diagnosed with autism in 2021, learned to unclip himself and “hulk” his way free — sometimes while rolling down the highway.

The specialized seat her son's medical professionals recommended uses escape‑proof buckles and extra harnessing to meet federal crash‑test standards. The price tag? More than $4,000.

When her doctor and therapists submitted the paperwork, the denial letter came back:

“Prior authorization request denied … unsafe equipment.”

Experts push back

Child passenger safety technician Britney Lombard told Denver7 Investigates that claim does not hold up.

“This is an entirely different case than unapproved products you might find online,” Lombard said. “We’re talking about legitimate car seat brands that meet NHTSA standards, that meet the federal crash testing standards.”

A wider pattern

Colorado Legal Services attorney Kate Gladson told Denver7 Investigates Bernal is far from alone.

“We’ve had at least four appeal cases at this point,” Gladson said. “The ultimate fear here is that there could be a real tragedy — a car accident where someone is seriously hurt, or worse.”

She said Medicaid has overturned all four denials, including Bernal’s, which was reversed on the day of her appeal hearing.

“I was happy but frustrated,” Bernal said. “It was such a long process of back and forth.”

What the state says

The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF), which oversees Medicaid, declined an on‑camera interview.

In a written statement, the agency said some denials happened because “the required prior authorization documentation did not show that the seats were medically necessary.”

HCPF’s policy requires coverage when no lower‑cost, clinically appropriate option — “such as a medically necessary buckle clip guard” — will meet a child’s needs. The agency acknowledged problems with the clarity of denial letters, saying, “We recognized and addressed the issues.”

HCPF also confirmed it was updating its policies about this equipment, stating "our denial rates have been reduced as a result of our clarified policy guidance and stakeholder engagement to help all parties better understand the policy guidance." 

Despite the updated policy, HCPF confirmed it will not contact families whose requests were previously rejected. Instead, providers are expected to resubmit requests if they believe patients qualify under the new criteria.

By the numbers

  • About 500 requests for adaptive car seats per year
  • Approximately 2,014 requests in the past four years
  • Fewer than 30 denials overturned after appeal
  • $2.1 million spent on adaptive car seats since January 2021

Why it matters

For Bernal, overturning the denial meant her son could finally ride safely — and their family could get back to normal life.

“It means other families are able to enjoy their lives,” she said. “I want them to know there’s hope and a solution to these problems.”

Advocates urge families who are denied to appeal within 60 days. They warn that without the right equipment, “every drive could put a child’s safety at risk.”

