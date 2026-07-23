A woman notorious for roughly 20 evictions over nearly two decades in both Colorado and Texas is now facing criminal theft charges in Denver for allegedly stealing from her employer.

But Denver7 Investigates has learned that this is not the first time she’s been charged with theft and accused of stealing from a business where she previously worked. And another landlord has come forward saying that the woman owes him thousands of dollars in unpaid rent.

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Heather Ruybal, 51, was arrested last month and recently appeared in court on felony theft charges after she reportedly stole more than $500,000 from a Denver business.

The name of the business is redacted in police reports, but arrest documents state she worked at the company for nearly two years as a payroll manager and bookkeeper. While there, she allegedly made payments to fake employees such as Heather Schwab, Heather Cole and a company called Quality Precision Accounting. The payments all went to bank accounts linked to Ruybal, according to the arrest affidavit.

► Watch Jennifer Kovaleski's report in the video below:

Evicted Again: Woman charged in $500K Denver theft case was previously accused of stealing from employer

If convicted, she could face up to 12 years in prison. And it’s not the first time she’s been accused of theft by a Denver business.

In 2023, Rubyal was charged with stealing more than $10,000 from Quality Linings and Painting. Her former boss, Kunal Mehra, said he found out she had been overpaying herself for months and also used company money for personal use.

“I noticed that there were increases in her payroll that obviously weren't authorized by me,” Mehra said. “I’d call her (a) very good (scam artist). Almost like a professional.”

Denver7 Quality Linings and Painting President Kunal Mehra.

Mehra said she eventually stopped coming to work. Theft charges were filed after Mehra was contacted by law enforcement while police were investigating a fraud case against Ruybal after she rented a home in Thornton using an alias and fake pay stubs.

Ruybal took a plea deal in that case and was sentenced to 18 months probation. Mehra said he got most of his money back through the court.

This came after she served roughly three years in prison for identity theft in a 2018 conviction for stealing family members' social security numbers and using them to obtain leases in Colorado.

“Most people learn from their mistakes, but some people just don’t,” he said. “I don’t want anyone else as an employer to have to go through anything like we did, like others have,” he said.

Another landlord comes forward

But for Wes Manning, he’s hoping he can get back some of the money he is missing after renting his Castle Rock home to Ruybal in September 2025.

He said she paid rent for roughly six months, before the payments stopped in March. The lease shows she used the name Ann Ruybal to rent his house.

“It’s alarming,” Manning said of Ruybal’s history. “We did everything from background checks and what needed to be done to confirm income. Everything looked fine with Ann.”

Denver7 Castle Rock landlord Wes Manning speaks with Denver7 Senior Investigator Jennifer Kovaleski about his experience renting to Heather Ruybal.

Denver7 Investigates first reported on Ruybal and her eviction history in June, after being contacted by former landlord Stephanie Williams, who rented her Denver home to Ruybal in 2024. The rent payments also stopped in March, which is when Williams found out that Ruybal had moved out and one of her sons was living in the home.

She later found that the home was contaminated with methamphetamine and deemed unsafe to occupy by the city’s health department. She spent tens of thousands of dollars to mitigate the contamination.

Manning said he first learned of Ruybal’s history after Williams contacted him a few months ago. He said he was shocked about what he learned.

Denver7 Investigates knocked on the door to Manning’s Castle Rock house in an attempt to contact Ruybal for the initial story. No one answered, but Manning said he spoke to Ruybal and noted people were in the house at the time when the doorknock occurred.

“Heather and her son told me that they were home at the time when you came by,” he said. “Or at least her son was.”

Denver7 Investigates did make contact with Ruybal after a court appearance on her theft charge last month in Denver. Ruybal and her attorney declined to comment or answer any questions.

Denver7 Denver7 Senior Investigator Jennifer Kovaleski asks Heather Ruybal and her attorney questions as they leave a Denver courtroom.

That attorney has since withdrawn from her case.

Ruybal is set for a trial in Dallas on fraud charges next week. Her attorney in that case previously said that she is innocent and looking forward to her day in court.

Her next appearance in Denver on the theft charges is Sept. 1.

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