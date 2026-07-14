Woman with history of evictions accused of stealing $500K from Denver company

DENVER — A woman known to have multiple evictions in both Colorado and Texas is now facing theft charges in Denver and is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from a business she worked at for nearly two years.

Heather Ruybal was in court Tuesday on those charges. The arrest affidavit states the alleged scheme lasted multiple years. If convicted, she could face up to 12 years in prison.

Denver7 Investigates first reported on Ruybal last month after a Denver landlord came forward stating that Ruybal used the name Ann Schwab to rent her home. She paid rent for nearly two years before payments suddenly stopped in March.

She then learned that Ruybal’s son had been living at the home and that it was contaminated with methamphetamine.

Court records show that Ruybal has used multiple names in Colorado and Texas to rent homes and has often failed to pay rent. Those records show she’s been evicted roughly 20 times between the two states. In 2018, she was convicted of identity theft in Colorado and served three years in prison of a six-year sentence.

She was charged with theft in 2023 after renting a property in Thornton and failing to pay rent. She received 18 months probation in that case.

Now, she’s facing theft charges that allegedly occurred while working as a payroll manager and bookkeeper for a Denver company. The arrest affidavit redacts the name of the company.

In the affidavit, investigators claim she created payments to fake employees, using names like Heather Schwab, Heather Cole and a business called Quality Precision Accounting.

The affidavit states that the money was deposited directly into accounts linked to Ruybal between 2024 and 2026.

Ruybal declined to comment after Tuesday’s hearing. She is due back in court on Sept. 1.

She’s also facing fraud charges in Dallas and is slated for trial later this month.

Denver7