Englewood Police make arrest in CubeSmart sneaker theft

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Police announced an arrest in a November theft at a CubeSmart storage facility where a customer reported that hundreds of pairs of sneakers, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, were stolen.

Brandon Romero, 35, was arrested Friday at his grandmother’s home in Lakewood and is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail. He faces charges of second-degree burglary, felony theft and drug charges, among several others.

In a press release Monday, Englewood Police noted that more than 500 items had been stolen from the CubeSmart storage unit at 1090 W. Hampden Ave., including 450 pairs of shoes, with an estimated value of more than $200,000. When Romero was arrested, officers recovered 179 pairs of the shoes. He was also allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm and drugs.

Denver7 Investigates searched through court documents and learned that Romero has a criminal history dating back to 2012. He has an open theft case in Arapahoe County from last year.

He also had a theft case in 2020 in Jefferson County.

Denver7 Investigates first reported on the theft last week and spoke to the victims, David and Nina Goodlund, who said their items were stolen within two days of renting the storage unit.

David Goodlund was able to recover 39 pairs of his shoes after he located them at All Access Kickss, a sneaker resale shop in Denver. The owner had bought the shoes, not knowing they were stolen, and gave them back to Goodlund.

According to Englewood Police, there had been 19 thefts reported at this CubeSmart location in the past three years, and the department noted that the business was typically uncooperative. The press release stated that police obtained a warrant to view the surveillance video.

Denver7