Denver7 Investigates: Title delay leaves Denver woman without her car—and facing $1,800 in fees

DENVER — Bianca Conner’s 2006 Lexus is sitting in an impound lot. The Denver paraeducator now holds the title — but can’t afford to get her car back.

Back in May, Conner bought the 2006 Lexus RX 330 for $2,500 through a private sale arranged by R&M Automotive.

“I was under the impression it was a dealership... I was looking forward to having that peace of mind,” Conner said.

Mohammed Madhoun, the shop’s owner, says they’re not a dealership — but sometimes connect customers who need cars with people trying to sell them.

In this case, the seller’s title also had an out-of-state co-owner, which caused months of delays.

While she waited, Conner said she used plates from another car and racked up multiple parking tickets.

“I basically was trying to hold out on handling those issues until I was able to have my title,” she said.

Booted, then towed

By late September, Conner’s car had been booted and then towed to impound.

“It would cost $1,800 for me to get my car out now,” Conner said.

Madhoun says that after Conner called his shop and reported the issue, he stepped in to help, contacting the seller’s family and pushing to obtain the title.

“When I learned months later she still didn’t have her title, I stepped in to make it right,” Madhoun said.

Within about a week, Conner had her title.

What buyers should know

David Cardella with the Colorado Independent Auto Dealers Association says private sales can save money, but they also carry risk.

“Whether you’re buying a $1,000 car or a $100,000 car, you need to make sure there’s a title in hand... and you need to make sure that their driver’s license matches up with the name on the title,” he said.

Conner says she wishes she had pressed the issue sooner — and she hopes her situation is a warning to others:

“If it doesn’t have the title initially with it, just make sure that you know you’re pressing that issue... definitely question it and get answers for your questions.”

To read more about Bianca Conner’s situation or contribute to her effort to get her car back, visit her GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-ms-bs-car-and-career.

