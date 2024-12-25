Denver7 Investigates Special Report: Exposing the hidden truth

In 2024, Denver7 Investigates and reporters Natalie Chuck and Tony Kovaleski sought to expose the hidden truth through their stories.

For this 30-minutes special report, you can watch our reporting on a bounty hunter who had a lengthy criminal record in California for crimes that he committed while on the job. Then, he came to Colorado and was arrested in 2023 for a litany of offenses against a woman he was hired to bring to jail after absconding on bond.

His case and upcoming trial in 2025 highlight a lack of oversight in the industry that some say needs to change.

Also in this report is a look into a new law that is supposed to lower the cost of life-saving epinephrine injectors to just $60. However, Denver7 Investigates used undercover cameras to show that many pharmacies were not complying with the law or were confused on how to implement the law.

