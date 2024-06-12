Denver7 Investigates: Finding Solutions with GreenDot, United Healthcare

DENVER — Consumers often run into problems big and small and reach out to Denver7 Investigates for assistance reaching a solution or obtaining a response from a business.

Here are two recent times a community member reached out to ask for a hand and our team was able to help.

Green Dot Bank unfreezes funds

While April Florez was caring for her mother in the hospital, her federal tax return was deposited on a Green Dot Bank prepaid Visa card. She soon learned the card had been frozen because of "suspicious activity," and she no longer had access to her tax return money.

Her records showed Green Dot Bank would not "remove the restriction," referring her to the IRS, which then referred her back to Green Dot Bank.

That's when she called Denver7 Investigates.

In an email, a Green Dot Bank spokesman wrote that the banking and financial services industry has seen and managed a surge in fraudulent activity across the board, particularly during tax season.

"Sometimes this does include requiring customers (who are processing larger refunds or present other common risk indicators) to provide additional verification, which has proven effective in reducing and preventing fraud, though we realize it can be inconvenient and require more time and effort for customers who are looking to access their funds immediately," wrote Whit Chapman, director of communications for Green Dot Bank. "Customers in this situation should ensure they’re able to verify their identity so they can more easily gain access to their funds."

Florez said she sent a photo of her driver's license at Green Dot Bank's request but was told it was too blurry.

"I tried it a couple of times, and it was a really clear picture, so I don't know what was going on," she said, but she now has access to her account. "I don't know what you said to them, but it sure changed everything. The next morning I had a message from them. They were very accommodating. They restored my account after they told me I could never have an account with them again. I just thank you guys so much. It's been a very stressful time in my life as it is, and then for that to happen. You guys were just a blessing, you know?"

News reports show other Green Dot Bank customers have had similar issues.

To help customers protect themselves and prevent fraud, the bank provided tips and other resources in their Green Dot Help Centeron topics such as preventing identity theft and keeping your information secure.

If the bank is not responding or resolving your concern, file a complaint with theConsumer Financial Protection Bureau or the Texas Department of Banking.

United Healthcare Approves Surgery

Mike Burton, of Windsor, said three orthopedic surgeons agreed that he needed back surgery, but United Healthcare denied his request, saying the provider hadn't given enough information. He said they denied his appeal as well.

"I'm getting tingling in the fingers. If I don't get it done, I'll lose control of my fingers at some point, and so every day that I'm waiting is an issue," Burton said.

Denver7 Investigates reached out to United Healthcare, which did not wish to provide a statement, but Burton said United has since approved his surgery on June 21.

"Thank you so much. I appreciate it," said Burton. "Appreciate Denver7 doing this, because I do think it makes a difference."

