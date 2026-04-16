Compass Real Estate expands Colorado dominance as new report warns of consumer risks

DENVER — One company is rapidly taking over Colorado's real estate market, and critics are concerned it could change what homes you see and how much you pay.

A new Consumer Policy Center report warns that Compass Real Estate practices, including private listings, referral fees and a high rate of double‑ended sales could limit competition and drive up costs for home buyers and sellers.

In Colorado, recent acquisitions and partnerships have given it an even larger footprint, increasing its power to impact local housing markets. In 2025, the company announced it was merging with Anywhere Real Estate Group, which includes Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Sotheby's and other Colorado brands. The company also announced it was acquiring Colorado Home Realty, a Littleton‑based brokerage with nearly 150 agents and a strong presence in the Denver metro area in 2025. Additionally, Compass bought Denver‑based PorchLight Real Estate Group in 2025. Through these acquisitions, Compass now controls multiple brands across the state.

The CPC report highlights Compass’s market strategies following its acquisition of Anywhere Real Estate $10 billion deal last year.

The CPC report outlines three main practices of concern:



Private listings: Homes shown only to Compass agents and clients.

Referral fees: Payments to keep sales inside the company.

Double‑ended sales: Transactions in which Compass represents both buyer and seller.

"Compass has targeted 30 cities. Denver is one of them," said Stephen Brobeck, CPC senior fellow and author of the report. "Compass acquisitions of other brokerages is relatively new. They have not integrated those companies into the old Compass, but when they do, consumers will face very limited choices in Colorado markets.”

The report warns that private listings may limit what buyers see, reduce competition for sellers and make it harder for consumers to negotiate commissions.

Referral fees can discourage agents from lowering rates or working outside their network, while double‑ended sales may result in fewer competing offers, according to the report.

► Watch Jaclyn Allen's report in the player below:

Compass Real Estate expands Colorado dominance as new report warns of consumer risks

Not all industry voices agree with the CPC’s concerns. Broomfield‑based Compass realtor Kelly Moye says the company’s practices benefit clients.

“What I’m noticing is our buyers and sellers being able to really enjoy our private exclusives, where our listings are not necessarily on the MLS or any public portal. They’re sold in‑house with other Compass agents, so that’s certainly benefiting our clients," said Moye. "And I can tell you, I sure am glad I’m with Compass right now, because they are kind of running the show.”

A Compass spokesperson disputed the CPC report’s conclusions, calling them based on “incomplete data and flawed assumptions.”

In a statement to Denver7, a company spokesperson said that the company created a ‘Listing Agent Lead and Referral Program’ that provides Compass agents with added flexibility.

They can handle buyer inquiries themselves or refer them to a vetted Compass buyer’s agent and earn a 10% referral fee if the transaction closes within 24 months.

"This creates a new way for Compass listing agents to generate passive income while maintaining full control over their business,” according to Compass.

The company said its growing presence in Colorado will “empower agents with best‑in‑class technology, elevated support and a national network,” which it claims will mean “a more seamless and transparent real estate experience” for consumers.

Whether working with Compass or another brokerage, experts recommend consumers:

Ask up front if their agent’s listings are private or public.

Find out if referral fees are involved in their transaction.

Negotiate commission rates whenever possible.

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