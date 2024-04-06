Watch Now
Company replaces Thornton woman's broken Instant Pot after Denver7 steps in

Denver7
Posted at 9:45 PM, Apr 05, 2024
THORNTON, Colo. — Denver7 Consumer Investigator Jaclyn Allen is getting results for a Thornton woman who could not reach Instant Pot for a replacement part after her cooker had a meltdown.

Kathy Plummer calls her Instant Pot a “godsend,” and uses it three times per week on average. But when a key part of her multicooker malfunctioned and overheated to the point of partially melting, she wrote letters to Instant Pot to get a replacement part. However, she never received a response.

So Plummer reached out to Denver7 Investigates for help. After Jaclyn Allen sent an email, Instant Pot said they would get Kathy “back to cooking.”

“Oh, yes… You move mountains,” Plummer said.

When Plummer heard from Instant Pot, she was told she would get her new cooker in five to seven days. It came four days later. And rather than sending a new part, she said she got a whole new Instant Pot.

Plummer remembers the moment the package arrived.

“We got the Instant Pot!” she exclaimed to her granddaughter.

Dinner is saved.

