Colorado widow battles contractors, gets help to finish home

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Denver7 Investigates hears too often how a contractor can make or break a project.

For one widow in Elbert County, it’s been a two‑year ordeal since her husband died with budget mistakes and failed inspections slowing her dream of moving into her home.

“We bought the 36 acres out here,” said Devree Kidman, looking out over the Eastern Plains. “And it was amazing. We came out every Sunday and we’d spend Sunday having lunch and driving around on our quads, and just enjoying each other.”

Kidman and her husband planned to build a home together, a multi‑generational space.

Just months into the project, though, tragedy struck.

“My husband died suddenly from a pulmonary embolism," she said. “Traumatizing is the first word that comes to mind. This was our dream home that we were supposed to share together with the kids, and now I’m here by myself, and I just want to get it done.”

Denver7 Devree Kidman

Looking over her building permit, Kidman pointed to failed inspections and budget overruns.

“I do not want anybody else to go through the hell I’ve gone through for two years,” Kidman said.

While she has had some contractors do good work, many trades have left gaps she had to fill herself.

“I have done the majority of everything for the last six months,” she said.

This spring, the Better Business Bureau’s Restoring Trust program partnered with Innovative Renovations owner Eli Torres to donate labor and materials for her project.

Denver7 Eli Torres

“Our ultimate goal is to help restore faith and confidence in good contractors,” said Meghan Conradt, who leads the BBB program, noting that Kidman’s application showed “one thing after another had gone wrong.”

Torres started by installing a guard rail system for her stairs, and will return to add two staircases, which are critical for her certificate of occupancy.

“Personally, it’s just lending a hand, doing our part letting people know there’s still good guys out there. There is a lot of bad contractors, but there’s also good ones, too,” Torres said.

Kidman responded: “I have no words to say. How grateful I am for what he has done. This is the first help I’ve received genuinely from the heart.”

Torres has participated in other Restoring Trust projects, including the Collins' project that Denver7 covered from start to finish.

Denver7 Investigates has covered several of these BBB partnerships across Colorado, highlighting reputable contractors stepping in when homeowners are left stranded.

While her trust is shaken, Kidman now believes she will finish her home.

“This was our dream home… now I feel closure for his death… thanks to a community coming together to help," she said.

Her warning for others: “Don’t just trust — verify.”

She and the BBB recommend:

Get at least three bids

Check the contractor’s license and insurance

Never pay the full balance up front

Get everything in writing

For more tips on avoiding contractor fraud, click here.

To learn more about or apply for the Better Business Bureau’s Restoring Trust program, click here.

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