Colorado plastic pellet bill clears first hurdle, heads to full Senate

DENVER — A bill to ban plastic pellet spills in Colorado cleared its first legislative hurdle Tuesday and now heads to the State Senate.

The Plastic Pellet-Free Waters Act would prohibit companies from dumping the tiny pellets, require spill-prevention measures, and give state regulators the power to investigate and fine violators.

The pellets, called “nurdles” in manufacturing, are used to make plastic products and are considered a major source of microplastic pollution.

“We are trying to be proactive,” said bill sponsor Sen. Lisa Cutter. “We’re not banning plastic or trying to prevent them from using these materials. We’re just saying: handle them responsibly.”

Health and environmental concerns

Advocates rallied at the Capitol before the vote, pointing to examples like a 2017 train derailment in Boulder that spilled plastic beads along the tracks.

Danny Katz, executive director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG), said more than 4,000 Coloradans have signed a petition supporting the bill.

“This is a beautiful state, and we can’t afford to have small, little plastic pellets polluting our communities or contributing to the microplastic problem that’s building up in our ecosystems and slowly in our bodies as well,” Katz said.

Industry pushes for changes

The American Chemistry Council says it shares the goal of preventing pellet pollution and notes there have been no significant pellet incidents in Colorado.

The group pointed to its Operation Clean Sweep program, which promotes voluntary best practices, and offered several proposed amendments to the bill:



Removing criminal penalties

Adding third-party inspection provisions

Aligning state rules with federal practices

Industry representatives also urged lawmakers to address the bill’s fiscal note, estimating implementation would cost significantly more than indicated.

Allison Chertak of the American Chemistry Council warned that vague, broad language could hurt the state’s $30 billion plastics manufacturing sector.

“This could hinder Colorado’s economic growth if businesses opt to leave the state because of criminal penalties,” Chertak told lawmakers.

Supporters stress enforceability

Backers of the bill say California already has similar legislation and that a “law with teeth” is needed to make sure companies can’t simply obtain a permit and continue polluting.

The amended bill passed the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee in a 5-3 vote and will now go before the full Senate.

Denver7