Colorado nonprofit accused of leaving tens of thousands of dollars unpaid to employees

DENVER — The days are all a blur for Darlene Adams, as she scrolls through job after job on different sites on her laptop at home.

“It's funny how many times I open up Indeed in a day and then just start scrolling again,” she said with a chuckle. “Why do I think there's going to be 20 more jobs posted in the last hour?”

But it’s one job in particular that makes her laugh, even if it’s just at the irony.

Adams was the director of operations at La Bella Fleur. Her former position is now listed on Indeed with a salary of up to $134,000 per year.

The company is advertised as a nonprofit birthing and healthcare center with a “progressive approach to women’s healthcare.” It’s slated to open in the next several months, according to the business's website.

But Adams is one of several women who reached out to Denver7 Investigates claiming they accepted a job with the company, worked there for a couple of months, and left after they were never paid or, in some cases, only paid once.

“I never imagined being afraid of not getting paid,” said Danielle Doucette, a former La Bella Fleur employee. “And that's now a new fear that's instilled in me because I wasn't getting paid."

Some of the women said they are mothers themselves and liked the idea of working for a women-owned, women-oriented business. Now, they claim they are owed thousands of dollars in salary that they never received.

The women accepted jobs with La Bella Fleur in early June and worked remotely for a couple of months. Upon accepting the jobs, they signed acceptance letters to what they hoped would result in a new opportunity to improve their quality of life. Instead, they say the opposite happened.

“(I've) never gotten a notice on my door for rent. And for the first time in my life, I did. And that's really devastating when you've been very responsible your entire life,” Adams said. “People left their jobs. We had jobs. I had a job before I left to go work for her.”

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) confirmed it had 12 claims filed against La Bella Fleur but would not release details, citing pending investigations. The address listed on the company's website is for a Pack&Ship etc business, which includes mailbox rentals.

Some of the women did provide Denver7 Investigates with copies of their demands for payment of wages. Those demands ranged from roughly $5,000 to $23,000 in wages. One woman said she filed a complaint with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

The women said they would repeatedly ask the president and founder of the business, Jane’t Espinoza, about the lack of pay, but claim their inquiries did not result in the employer paying them.

Denver7 Investigates found that Espinoza has a history in several other states. In 2012 in Pennsylvania, she pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud and forgery. In two separate cases in South Carolina in 1998 and 2000, judges found her guilty of charges involving breach of trust with fraudulent intent and a fraudulent check of more than $200. In 2019, Espinoza filed for bankruptcy as an individual in Maryland.

Denver7 Investigates reached Espinoza by phone and email, but she would not answer questions. Meanwhile, Adams is left to scan job sites at home as she looks for a new opportunity in healthcare.

“I've always wanted to work at Children's. I've always wanted to work at UC Health,” she said. “I’m just sitting here hoping and praying I get an envelope at my door with a paycheck in it.”

