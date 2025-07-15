Colorado Legal Services offers free legal solutions for low-income Coloradans, seniors

DENVER — Denver7 Investigates hears from many people who would like to fight for justice but can't afford an attorney. That's where Colorado's statewide legal aid nonprofit often steps in to offer solutions.

Colorado Legal Services has opened more than 5,000 cases for low-income Coloradans and seniors, just in the first half of 2025. Their top areas of focus are housing, family and consumer law.

"I've never been served before, and it scared me to death," said Cathy Super, a retired Denver Public Schools employee who was looking desperately for legal help after a payment dispute two years ago.

She called Colorado Legal Services and was connected with an attorney.

"And I talked to her, and she took care of it. I mean, within a day, it was all just fine. I didn't even have to go to court," said Super. "I consider her my saving grace."

For the last 100 years, the nonprofit Colorado Legal Services has been guiding low-income Coloradans and seniors through complicated civil issues at no cost.

Last year alone, they closed more than 8,000 cases and secured nearly $4 million in awards or returns for clients.

According to CLS: "Housing matters include defending against evictions; negotiating rent payment agreements with landlords to help people stay in their homes; helping tenants learn their rights regarding security deposits and conditions impacting the habitability of their homes; and directing clients to rental assistance and community resources. Family law matters include representation of domestic violence survivors in divorce, custody, and protection order matters. Consumer law includes things like helping people defend against illegal debt collection, prevent foreclosure, and navigate bankruptcy."

"The consumer does have rights. Consumers do have options," said Jose Valdez, the supervising attorney for the nonprofit's housing and consumer units. "Our goal really is to try to understand what happened."

While Colorado Legal Services can't take every case, the attorneys do offer advice and education, hosting regular eviction clinics in courthouses across the Denver Metro.

"We have had some cases in the foreclosure realm and debt collection realm, where we've turned things on their head," said Vasquez. "Instead of our clients being targeted, we have gone the extra step to scrutinize the business practices that are happening."

From fighting bad businesses to disputing debt, the nonprofit offers hope for those who might otherwise fall through the cracks in the legal system.

"Oh my gosh, I could breathe again," said Super.

To contact Colorado Legal Services, click here.

