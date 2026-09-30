DENVER — Colorado homeowners handed over thousands of dollars in insurance checks for new roofs. Months later, they say the work still hasn’t happened.

Now, the Better Business Bureau has issued an alert and given RoofCo & Solar LLC an "F" rating after identifying what it calls a “pattern of complaints” involving unfinished work, delays, refunds and communication problems.

“I wish I’d never let those guys in my house,” Northglenn homeowner Angel Eder told Denver7 Investigates Consumer Investigator Jaclyn Allen.

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Colorado homeowners handed over insurance checks. Their roofs were never replaced.

Eder and Westminster homeowner Scott Mayhew say they were approached separately by RoofCo & Solar representatives after hailstorms and were told the company could help them work with insurance to replace their roofs.

“I was in my front yard,” Eder said. “Two gentlemen approached me and asked if I had had hail damage.”

Mayhew described a similar encounter. “A couple of dudes came up, sound like good country boys,” he said.

Both homeowners say they eventually signed over insurance checks in 2025 to the company, and both say their roofing projects still have not been started.

Eder showed Denver7 documents indicating she signed over an insurance check for $5,693.88 in 2025. Mayhew said he signed over a check for more than $9,100.

Months later, both homeowners say they still have their original roofs.

“They never showed up,” Eder said. “They never answered my calls. They never made an appointment.”

Mayhew said he later asked the company to return the insurance money.

“Why don't you guys just send the check back? I'll give it back to the insurance company, and we'll just call it even,” he recalled saying. “He's like, ‘Oh, we can't do that.’"

Denver7 reviewed contracts, insurance paperwork, emails and text messages connected to both homeowners’ complaints.

One text message Mayhew provided from a company representative stated: “It looks like we can get a new roof and not pay anything out of pocket.”

Mayhew says he later learned the company wanted an additional $5,000 before work could begin.

The Better Business Bureau says complaints against RoofCo & Solar began increasing in 2025 and intensified in 2026.

“We're seeing a pattern of complaints,” BBB spokesperson Cameron Nakashima said. “People were telling us that they were seeing refund delays. There's these long project delays with uncompleted work.”

Nakashima said the BBB eventually opened a formal investigation into the company.

“The complaints point to this broader pattern involving money, unfinished work, delays, refunds not being produced and difficulty getting answers from the company,” he said.

BBB’s online alert said the company failed to respond to multiple BBB requests for information and cited concerns involving refunds, fulfillment of contracted work, project delays and communication after payment.

The BBB also questioned some of the company’s advertising claims.

David Tay Homeowners Angel Eder and Scott Mayhew speak with Denver7 Consumer Investigator Jaclyn Allen about their experiences with RoofCo & Solar LLC after handing over insurance checks for roof work they say was never completed.

Denver7 contacted RoofCo & Solar by phone and email seeking an interview and responses to the homeowners’ complaints and BBB allegations.

Nick Pope, who identified himself as the company’s director of operations, declined an on-camera interview but spoke with Denver7 Investigates by phone.

During that conversation, Pope denied wrongdoing and said both homeowners’ situations involved insurance disputes, contract issues and delays caused by the customers themselves.

Regarding Eder, Pope said the company had attempted to complete the work.

“We are prepared to put their roofs on at any point in time,” Pope said.

He also said the company believes Eder canceled the project after disagreements over whether her insurance company would pay for a full roof replacement or only partial repairs.

Regarding Mayhew, Pope said the homeowner still owed money under his insurance policy and contract.

“Deductibles, obviously, which need to be paid per Colorado state law,” Pope said. “I cannot pay their deductible for them, nor will we.”

Pope also told Denver7 Investigates the company would consider refunds, but said any refund would likely be subject to what he described as a 35% cancellation fee included in the contracts.

The company also questioned the BBB complaints and rating.

Nakashima said homeowners should verify contractor licenses, research complaint histories and be cautious before signing over insurance checks or making large upfront payments.

“Hopefully by the time it comes to the money discussion, you've already done a lot of research on this company,” Nakashima said. “Just be very cautious about that.”

Denver7