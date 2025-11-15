DENVER — A bounty hunter accused of causing serious bodily injuring to a woman in Denver pleaded guilty to assault charges on Friday.

William Holland, 44, was sentenced to two years of probation and will not serve any jail time.

Denver7 Investigates previously highlighted Holland's case, and others in a series covering bounty hunters with criminal convictions being arrested for alleged behaviors on the job.

According to the arrest affidavit, Holland located Asialene Montoya, who was wanted for missing a court appearance in an identity theft case, in December 2024 at a Denver apartment complex. The encounter was captured on video by a neighbor. In it, Montoya can be seen on the ground, shackled and screaming for help.

Also in the 20-minute video is Montoya, sitting in a truck while the person who investigators believe is Holland — wearing a black jacket that says “bail bonds” on the back — is kicking the door and yells at her to get out.

During the incident, Montoya suffered broken bones and a dislocated elbow. She needed surgery to repair some of the damage.

"I was very nervous. It was very scary seeing him again," said Montoya, following Holland's sentencing on Friday.

Colorado bounty hunter pleads guilty to assault charges

During the hearing, Holland's defense attorney repeatedly insisted that Montoya's recount of the incident had inconsistencies.

Denver7 Investigates requested an interview with Holland or his attorney, but has not yet heard back with a decision.

The prosecutor for the Denver District Attorneys office stated, "After considering the totality of the evidence and the strengths and weaknesses of the case, we believe this is an appropriate resolution."

Holland has previously faced criminal charges, including for incidents related to bounty hunting, but has been acquitted in most cases. Records show he has been convicted of theft in Maryland and impersonating a peace officer in Arapahoe County, pleading guilty to both.

Denver7 Investigates has looked into other bounty hunters who have been charged with crimes they are accused of committing while bounty hunting. However, a lack of regulation in the industry in Colorado means nothing prevents bondsmen from hiring them.

"I think that's just very disturbing.... It's scary," said Montoya, reacting to the unregulated industry.

While Montoya is unhappy with the plea deal offered to Holland, she says, "it is an admission of guilt. And it is a conviction, on the brighter side of things."

Denver7