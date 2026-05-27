Colo. logged 300+ moving BBB complaints over past year. Here's what to watch for to avoid a moving nightmare.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — As Colorado’s summer moving season kicks into high gear, consumer complaints are also on the move — in the wrong direction.

The Better Business Bureau says more than 300 Coloradans reported negative experiences with moving companies in the past year, from shocking price increases to damaged or even stolen property.

Denver7 Investigates found one Westminster woman still locked in a years‑long battle to collect a court judgment against her mover. Her story, and expert advice from BBB, reveal the red flags to watch for, the difference between a moving broker and a mover, and the steps you can take if a moving company turns your relocation into a nightmare.

▶️ Watch: Denver7 Investigates' Jaclyn Allen exposes moving scams and shares tips on how to protect yourself

Moving nightmares: What to watch for

Jerelyn Strabala said her move within Westminster in April 2022 was quoted at $800 by Rhino Brothers, but the bill on moving day jumped to $1,745, plus $420 more for incomplete work.

“I felt taken advantage of,” she said.

She alleged that movers damaged antiques, smoked marijuana in her home and that items went missing. She won a default judgment of $6,177 in small claims court in August 2024, but said she has not collected any money.

“You really need to find some good quality people out there to do what you need to have done,” she said.

In a written statement to Denver7, Rhino Brothers owner, Carlos Proano, disputed her claims and said the court granted a continuance for further proceedings.

Proano added that he has made good‑faith efforts to communicate and is willing to discuss “reasonable arrangements toward resolution,” but believes it is premature to comment on payment obligations until he reviews the complete court record.

Meghan Conradt, director of foundation for the Better Business Bureau, says one of the most common complaints involves consumers unknowingly hiring moving brokers instead of movers.

“Along with asking for things like their license, their permits, their proof of insurance, you can also ask them: 'Are you a moving broker or are you the company who will actually be doing the moving,'” said Conradt.

Conradt says brokers often quote low prices and contract jobs to other crews, which can lead to unlicensed movers, surprise price hikes and disputes about responsibility for damage.

Another red flag is a quote given without seeing your items, either in person or via virtual walkthrough, because those quotes are the most likely to change.

The BBB recommends these steps when hiring a mover:

Ask directly if they are a broker or mover

Verify licenses, permits and insurance

Get at least three quotes

Insist on in‑home or virtual walkthroughs

Request an itemized contract with delivery dates

Check reviews and complaint history on BBB.org and other platforms

If you’ve already hired a mover and run into problems, Conradt suggests documenting everything (contracts, receipts, communications), then reporting to the BBB, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Trade Commission and law enforcement if items are being held until additional payment is made.

Consumers moving across state lines can also check federal records for licensed carriers at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s site: https://li-public.fmcsa.dot.gov.

For more moving tips to prepare you before, during and after your move, go to www.fmcsa.dot.gov/protect-your-move

Denver7