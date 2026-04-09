Civil rights groups warn Colorado cities: 'Immediate action necessary' after state supreme court ruling

AURORA, Colo. — After Denver7 Investigates uncovered hundreds of criminal cases in Aurora that need to be revisited, civil rights groups say the findings highlight longstanding concerns — and they are now issuing a statewide warning.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Colorado Freedom Fund sent letters Thursday to more than 50 municipal councils across the state, urging them to quickly bring sentencing codes into compliance with a recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling, warning they otherwise could face appeals or litigation.

Denver7 obtained that letter. You can read it in full below.

“Municipal councils must immediately move to bring their municipal code into compliance with this decision and to address any current, future, and past harms caused by illegal prosecutions under the municipal code,” the letter states.

In December 2025, the Colorado Supreme Court unanimously decided cities cannot impose harsher penalties than the state for the same crimes in a landmark case — People vs. Camp and Simons — a shift with sweeping implications for municipal courts.

Dana Steiner, policy counsel for the Colorado Freedom Fund, said many municipalities have not acted fast enough, despite potential legal and financial consequences.

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“We hope that this letter really motivates cities to take action and take action quickly,” Steiner said in an interview with Denver7 Investigates. “If they sit idly by, they act at risk not only to themselves, but at risk to their citizens.”

The letter warns inaction could trigger “a flood of criminal appeals and the possibility of civil lawsuits.”

Both civil rights groups are urging councils to fast-track updates to their criminal codes and promptly identify and notify every impacted defendant — past or present — whose sentence exceeded state maximums dating back to March 2022, when Colorado’s sweeping sentencing reforms took effect.

“This isn't something that is impacting just a couple of folks. This isn't something that is impacting just a couple of jurisdictions. This is impactful for Coloradans across the state,” Steiner said.

Hundreds of cases in Aurora

The impact is being felt across Colorado. In Aurora, Denver7 Investigates found hundreds of active cases — many tied to city ordinances passed in 2022 and 2024 to crackdown on motor vehicle and retail theft — could now be affected.

Aurora’s city attorney and public defender estimated 300–500 active cases with suspended sentences fell under the ruling. The city said it has filed notices outlining the new maximum penalties in those cases and confirmed that three people serving sentences potentially harsher than allowed when the decision came down have since been released.

“I think your investigation definitely exposed the need for Aurora and many other cities to take action,” Steiner said.

In the video below, watch Denver7 Investigates' report on how active cases could be impacted.

Aurora forced to revisit hundreds of criminal cases after Colorado Supreme Court ruling | Denver7 Investigates

Aurora Mayor Pro Tem Alison Coombs, who opposed the tougher ordinances, said the city should have acted faster.

“I would have rather we resolved these issues more quickly than we have,” Coombs said in a previous interview with Denver7 Investigates. “It’s clear there have been unjust and unequal sentences imposed.”

Councilman Curtis Gardner, who supported the tougher penalties, maintains they help deter crime.

“I really believe that if I’m looking at up to an entire year for committing a crime, my mindset might be different than if I’m only looking at a week and a half,” Gardner said.

Cases behind the Supreme Court ruling

The ruling stems from cases against Michelle Camp in Westminster and Danielle Simons in Aurora. Both faced far more jail time and higher fines in city court than at the state level.

Simons was charged with motor vehicle trespass and trespassing in two separate cases, according to court records.

Under Aurora's city code, Simons faced up to 364 days in jail and fines up to $2,650 for each offense.

By comparison, under state law those same crimes carry far lighter penalties and much smaller fines: Up to 120 days in jail, a $750 fine, or both, for one charge, and a maximum of 10 days in jail with up to a $300 fine, or both, for the petty trespass offense.

Cities still updating codes

Denver and Aurora city leaders have said they’re working on criminal code reforms, but neither has formally adopted changes. Cities such as Lakewood and Arvada have already updated their municipal codes to change their sentencing guidelines to match state law.

“We're asking for more clear, precise language from these municipalities as they move forward,” Steiner said.

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