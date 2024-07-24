Chime banking app refunds money to Aurora woman after scammer drains account

AURORA, Colo. — Denver7 Investigates is looking into customer issues with the popular online banking app Chime after an Aurora woman's account was drained by a scammer.

Margarita Carreras had a sinking feeling last month when she got an email from Chime stating that her email had been changed to an email she had never seen before.

"It was huge. It was rent money, bill money, all of my money," said Carrerras. "And by the time we got everything changed back, all my money had been drained."

She lost $671 in a moment. Chime denied her claim of fraud and later her appeal.

"Within 4 hours of starting the case, I had an email that said there was no fraud found and the case had been closed," she said.

Denver7 Investigates found similar stories from Chime customers across the country.

Penny Lee, president and CEO of the Financial Technology Association, said the industry is working to prevent fraud through campaigns like Smarter than Scams, which aims to educate consumers about imposter scams and other fraudulent activity.

"Unfortunately, we also have very sophisticated fraudsters that are out there, and they're constantly, 24 hours a day, trying to find ways in which to maybe scam individuals," said Lee.

Chime is what's known as a neobank, a financial technology company that partners with other banks to offer mobile banking services. Companies like Chime are on the radar of federal regulators.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau took action against Chime this year for "illegally delaying consumer refunds." Meanwhile, federal regulators are proposing new federal oversight of Big Tech companies and other providers of digital wallets and payment apps.

Desperate for her money, Margarita filed a police report and eventually reached out to Denver7 Investigates.

In a statement, Chime stated the matter had been resolved in favor of the consumer, adding in part, "Thanks again for bringing this to our attention... Regardless of who you bank with, your viewers should always call the number on the back of your card to speak with a legitimate representative."

"After you guys reached out, I got my money back after almost three weeks of dealing with back and forth trying to get my money back," said Carrerras. "Colorado is very expensive right now. I live paycheck to paycheck. I don't have extra funds for hackers to just take my money, and it's unfortunate how easy it is for them to get it."

Carreras said she still has no idea how her account was drained. Her money is now in a brick-and-mortar bank that she can drive to.

So, how do you protect yourself if you use a mobile banking platform? The Financial Technology Association recommends:



Changing your passwords often

Turning on Two-Factor Authentication

Checking your account regularly

Also, if scammers drain your account, file a complaint with the CFPB here.

