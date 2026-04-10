Cherry Creek School District announces budget cuts amid shortfall

The Cherry Creek School District announced cuts Thursday that will eliminate more than 150 full-time positions and trim more than $20 million from its budget for the next school year.

Interim Superintendent Jennifer Perry sent a letter to parents Thursday afternoon stating that the district’s budget shortfall is “driven in part by ongoing uncertainty in state and federal funding.”

Denver7 Investigates has been reporting on the district since January, first exposing what insiders called a toxic work culture led by former superintendent Chris Smith and his wife, the chief human resource officer.

Chris Smith resigned at the end of January and his wife, Brenda Smith, has been on administrative leave since Feb. 2.

The letter noting the budget cuts directed parents to the district’s accountability page on its website where Perry outlines the preliminary impacts, stating that the majority of cuts are coming from the central administration office staff and budget. The cuts to that department will include 36 full-time equivalent positions in transportation, IT, maintenance, fiscal services, communications, human resources and leadership positions.

Additionally, the district is cutting multiple contracts out of that office.

She also wrote that school staffing ratios will stay the same and that if there are changes at a school, it is due to enrollment.

The district is also cutting 123 full-time equivalent school support positions, including 51 positions in special education.

In her letter to parents, Perry wrote, “These decisions are not easy, but they are necessary to ensure the long-term strength and stability of our district. By reducing costs and strengthening accountability, we are staying focused on what matters most — educating students and delivering on our promise of excellence for all.”

Full list of slated cuts (subject to change)

Central Personnel (36 Full-Time Equivalents, $3.7 million):

21 District Operations Positions (transportation, maintenance)

12 District Support Positions (fiscal services, IT, communications, HR)

3 Central Office Leadership Positions



Central Non-Personnel Budget ($8.9 million):

$2 million in reduced district property and liability insurance claims and premiums

$850,000 for Education Accelerated contract

$850,000 for professional development (across district-wide budgets)

$840,000 for overtime and extra pay (across district-wide budgets)

$800,000 for Renaissance Education contract

$350,000 for FLGA contract

$332,000 for Learning by Design contract

$300,000 for renegotiated mobile leases

$200,000 for renegotiated wellness platform

$200,000 reduction in communication services

$135,000 for Hanover contracts

$2 million for miscellaneous (supplies, equipment, food, technology, materials, consultants etc.) (across districtwide budgets)



School Support (123 Full-time Equivalents, $10.3 million):

51 Special Education FTE - $4.2 million

37 Gifted and Talented FTE - $3.7 million

4 Language Supports and Services FTE - $800,000

18 FTE Elementary Administrative Health Liaisons - $850,000

13 FTE High School Administrative Support - $760,000

(Source: Cherry Creek Schools website)

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