Bridal services company accused of not paying Colorado hair, makeup artists

AURORA, Colo. — Some Colorado hair stylists and makeup artists told Denver7 Investigates they were targeted by a third-party bridal services company. Now, they're warning brides about booking with Standard Beauty.

It's Stephanie Borger's businessto make brides look beautiful.

"I've just always had a passion for makeup," said Borger. "I do tons of weddings. That's probably the main bread and butter of my business."

The Denver makeup artist withfive-star reviews and a decade of experience had never experienced what happened with a third-party bridal services company, starting last year.

Borger said she received a call from Texas-based Standard Beauty, a company hired by brides to connect them with local make-up artists and hair stylists. The company booked Borger and Denver-based hair stylist Pauline Castro for Emily Armstead's wedding in Allenspark, Colorado, last month.

Borger and Castro said they never received any money for their work, even though Armstead paid Standard Beauty.

"It's pretty embarrassing, in a way, that I said yes to this person that I've never met before," said Castro.

"Obviously, they deserve to be paid in full for the work that they provided," said Armstead.

Invoices show Armstead paid Standard Beauty in advance for bridal hair and makeup, but both artists say they never received a dime.

Borger's texts and emails show the manager of Standard Beauty, Michael Sturns II, promised to pay her, but he ultimately threatened to sue her and stopped responding.

"I work very hard. I have three jobs. I just graduated esthetician school," said Borger. "It's hurtful someone would do this intentionally, and that's what I believe he's doing."

Borger said she has since heard from several other artists and brides in other states with similar stories.

Denver7 Investigates tried to reach Sturns with no response. Standard Beauty also does not show any online reviews or a listing with the Better Business Bureau.

"One week later, two weeks later, no payments had arrived and just basically ghosted us," said Castro.

Now, the three Colorado women are fighting back. Armstead said she is disputing Standard Beauty's charge on her credit card.

Meanwhile, Castro and Borger are speaking out to warn others, saying they will take extra precautions to protect themselves and their businesses in the future.

"He is victimizing and taking advantage of people in this industry," said Borger. "I don't want this to happen to anybody else."

