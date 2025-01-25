Bounty hunter facing multiple felonies in Jefferson County accepts plea deal

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A bounty facing nearly a dozen charges in Jefferson County Court accepted a plea deal Friday that will result in him spending no more than five years in prison.

Jesse Wagner, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a previous offender and illegal use of a stun gun. He’s been in jail since August 2023 and was charged with kidnapping, unlawful sexual contact, burglary, assault, and other charges. All other charges were dropped.

In court, a prosecutor noted potential difficulties in getting all the charges to stick due to difficulties in communicating with the alleged victim, noting that responsiveness was sporadic, but that she was still willing to testify.

Denver7 Investigates first reported on this case in August 2024, speaking with the alleged victim, who appeared in silhouette.

“He had control everywhere, no matter where we went,” she said.

And despite the plea agreement, the prosecutor in court Friday wanted to ensure that the alleged victim’s voice was still heard.

“She wanted to make sure the defendant was held accountable and that he knew that what he did to her was wrong and that he could not do that to other people moving forward,” prosecutor Brynn Chase said of the alleged victim.

Denver7 Investigates also exposed a lack of oversight in the bounty hunter industry, that allows people with criminal records — including those who committed crimes while bounty hunting — work in Colorado.

RELATED: Denver7 Investigates uncovers pattern of bounty hunters arrested on the job

“I'm shocked. I’m just really surprised,” said Jacob Monroe, a Colorado bail bondsman and bounty hunter. “She’s the one who's victimized and now she's victimized again because the charges are dropped.”

Wagner will be officially sentenced Feb. 28 and will get credit for time served.

He still faces an open case in California, including one where is accused of falsely imprisoning a woman.

“It's more than just one incident. It is a pattern of destruction to destroy this individual for my pleasure. I mean, that's the mindset of the fugitive recovery agent,” Monroe said, adding that it’s important for all victims to come forward.

“Respect your own life, your rights,” he said. “And when you speak up, you're not only speaking up for yourself, but you're speaking up for the next victim down the line.”

Wagner’s attorney declined a request for comment outside court Friday.

Denver7