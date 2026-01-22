Big response from Denver7 Investigates story on Cherry Creek School District culture

There's been a huge response to a Denver7 Investigates’ story on the culture inside the Cherry Creek School District last week.

Denver7 Investigates spoke with more than a dozen current and former employees of the district, pointing to a potential conflict of interest due to the marriage of Superintendent Chris Smith and Chief Human Resources Officer Brenda Smith.

Insiders said their relationship left employees with complaints with nowhere to go and called the culture “toxic.”

Employees, insiders speak of toxic culture within Cherry Creek School District

The story resonated with many, as nearly 200 viewers commented on the story on Denver7’s Facebook post. More than 100 shared the story on their accounts. And on YouTube, the story has more than 5,000 views.

In one post, Helen wrote: “Clear conflict of interest- the superintendent appears to be an obstinate blowhard. The board past and present clearly have no ethical boundaries or integrity.”

“I am absolutely disgusted by this! One or better both should resign in disgrace TODAY and if they don't the board should fire them," Heather wrote.

That opinion was one shared by a University of Denver professor and expert on corporate structure, who spoke to Denver7 Investigates.

“I would naturally say one of them has to go. You can't continue to have both of them employed with that relationship,” DU Professor Michael Nalick said.

Other comments included one from Candy, who said, “That district has been messed up for many years... hopefully there's drastic change soon!”

Viewers were also critical of Chris Smith for denying interview requests from Denver7 Investigates.

“What's he hiding from?" Sria wrote. "Why can't he agree to an on camera interview to clear his name? … He's been given opportunities to explain and clarify but he ran from the media like a coward.”

Denver7 Investigates again asked for an interview with Chris Smith after the first story aired. That request was denied.

We have also reached out to the current school board and have not yet received a response from any of the members.

