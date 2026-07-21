Aurora home care facility operators indicted amid alleged mistreatment, neglect of at-risk elderly residents

The operators of a home care facility in Aurora have been indicted by a grand jury amid alleged neglect and mistreatment of at-risk seniors in their care.

Angelica and James Vogel, the primary caretakers at All Saints Home Care, face two counts of felony attempt to influence a public servant, felony false-imprisonment of an at-risk adult, and three counts of misdemeanor caretaker neglect, per the July 17 indictment.

It alleges that the Vogels “mistreated, neglected and restrained elderly residents in their care" and lied to officials conducting investigations into residents' welfare.

The unlicensed facility operates out of a private home at 6512 S. Lisbon Court, Aurora, where the Vogels live, according to the indictment. The facility's website describes it as an assisted living and memory care community.

The indictment details several incidents involving at-risk residents in the Vogels' care.

In a November 2025 incident that the document indicates prompted the investigation, an at-risk adult was "left unsupervised long enough" to climb through a second-story window and became "stranded on the roof," the indictment claims. A neighbor spotted the person and called 911 after the person slipped down the roof and was hanging over the edge.

The neighbor and James Vogel prevented the resident from slipping further until first responders arrived and pulled the person back through the window, according to the document.

After the incident, someone whose name has been redacted learned about the rescue from a family member who had seen a video of it on social media and went to the house immediately, the indictment says.

▶ Watch the video posted by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Deputies Rescue Woman Dangling from Roof.mp4

When they arrived, nobody answered the front door and they went around back to find a resident “upset and crying” and “alone, restrained in a wheelchair, inside the house,” according to the indictment.

They then went in through the unlocked backdoor and saw that the person appeared to be tied to the wheelchair by a harness secured by a zip tie, the indictment claims. They cut the person free and removed them from the home, the indictment says. Neither of the Vogels were home, per the document.

Another resident included in the investigation “depends entirely on caregivers” for all of their daily care and had been at the facility since December 2024, per the indictment. After family members removed the person from the home in February, they took the senior to the hospital for a forensic exam, where they were found to have bruises on their chest, arms and other areas of their body, the document alleges.

They were also "extremely thin," were wearing multiple diapers and had "dried feces" on them, the indictment claims. The document also describes a "blackened toenail" and a sore on the person's groin and hip area.

Prior to that person's removal from the home, caseworkers from Arapahoe County Adult Protective Services had visited the home in January 2026 on complaints regarding specific residents and were tasked with seeing those residents in-person to check on their welfare.

The Vogels told the caseworker the residents had been moved to a different facility and that they didn’t know where. The caseworker was unable to get in touch with the family using the contact information the Vogels originally provided, but eventually got in contact with the family, who then removed the person from the facility in February.

Upon the person's removal, Angelica Vogel reportedly gave the family a bag of medication bottles that included prescriptions for other residents and a container of pills that didn’t match the prescription on the label, according to the indictment.

Aurora | Arapahoe County Sheriff's office, DA investigating Arapahoe County senior care facility Kaylee Harter

That wasn't the first time the Vogels allegedly lied to officials about a person in their care.

In September 2025, during a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment visit to check on compliance with regulations for unlicensed facilities, the Vogels allegedly told CDPHE workers that a resident about whom there had been a complaint had been moved out. As the CDPHE officials were leaving, they saw a car drive up to the house and discovered that person was in the car, the indictment alleges.

Under Colorado state law, unlicensed care facilities are allowed to have no more than two residents that are not related to management of the facility, according to the indictment.

It's not clear how many people were living at the facility, but according to the indictment, one person reported being given an air mattress in the hallway to sleep on in August 2025. He reportedly "saw several other residents at the house, who were also living there during his stay," according to the document.

A spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District told Denver7 it was their understanding that all residents who were in the Vogels' care have now been removed from the home.

Operators of the facility had not responded to Denver7's request for comment by the time of publication.

Both Angelica and James Vogel are currently being held at Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 cash, property or surety bond. Their first appearance in court is set for Sept. 14.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office first publicly announced that the facility was the subject of an investigation Saturday.

Several residents were removed from the home Friday and are now receiving care elsewhere, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials are looking for anyone else who may have received "concerning care" at the home as the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Arapahoe County sheriff's office.

Any family members wanting to share their story can also reach out to Denver7 Senior Investigator Jennifer Kovaleski at Jennifer.Kovaleski@denver7.com.