Sheriff's office, DA investigating Arapahoe County senior assisted living facility

Investigators are looking for people who may have received "concerning care" at an Arapahoe County senior care facility, according to a Saturday release from the Arapahoe County sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is conducting an investigation involving the All Saints Home Care facility alongside the district attorney's office, the release said.

Several residents were relocated from the facility Friday and are receiving care elsewhere while the investigation continues, according to the release.

The company's website says it offers assisted living and memory care in Aurora and Centennial. The company did not immediately respond to request for comment Saturday.

The sheriff's office is asking family members and guardians of those who were removed from the facility Friday, as well as former residents and their family members, to reach out to Investigator Robyn Abrams at 720-874-4043 or rabrams@arapahoegov.com "with information relevant to this investigation."

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Denver7 they could not provide any additional information about what prompted the investigation.

This is a developing story that may be updated.