Adams County prepares first youth homeless shelter to open in the next month or two

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The first youth homeless shelter in Adams County is hoping to open in the next month or two, according to District Attorney Brian Mason.

$1.2 million has been secured for the youth shelter through the American Recovery Act funding that will keep it running for the first year. Right now, Adams County leaders are working on interviewing and hiring staff to be able to open the shelter's doors.

The idea to create the first safe haven of its kind for young people came from a Thornton police officer who picked up a young woman that was a victim of human trafficking.

"It broke my heart that we had this young woman who was a victim of human trafficking, that we didn't have any place for her to go. That's a problem we need to fix," Mason said.

That's when the plan to offer a resource for young people facing issues like homelessness in Adams County was put in motion.

The shelter will be at Lipan Street and W 88th Ave. serving displaced youth between the ages of 12 and 18 years old. Mason said this will serve those in a troubled spot in their homes like having mental health struggles, big family issues and other concerns. The hope is to take a holistic approach that will hopefully get young people on the right track and keep them out of jail, regardless of their circumstances.

"My goal as district attorney isn't just to prosecute crime, it's to prevent crime, and it's to make our community a safer place. And when we can get troubled youth off the streets, get them into a shelter where they can get help and services, that's making our community safer," Mason said.

