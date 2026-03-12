A Windsor businessman wants everybody to know how grateful he is for the community who supported him

WINDSOR, Colo. — Dan Stauss seems to always lose track of time back in his shop in Windsor.

He will never stop making old things new again — he restores antique furniture from his wood shop.

"Sometimes, my wife has to call me and ask if I'm coming home tonight. When you enjoy what you do, it's hard to leave some days. I'm fortunate that a hobby became a vocation," Dan said.

But the front of his shop is a different story.

It’s easy for him to go down Memory Lane these days, because he’s closing it.

"I'm amazed at Windsor and the surrounding areas. They really support the small business. I've had a great experience, I've had a great run," Dan said.

Memory Lane sits on Main Street in downtown Windsor and has for 33 years. A sign hanging from the storefront says "Store Closing."

"People have come in here crying, asking me to not close," Dan said.

His employee Shari Moran said the announcement created "quite a chatter" in the town.

But this building's history doesn’t end here.

Dan’s employee Shari just bought this building yesterday. She will open her version of a gift shop in two months.

Usually when a business closes on Main Street, it’s not good. But here in Windsor, that's not quite true for Dan.

He'll continue to refinish antiques in the shop in the back and will get to spend more time traveling with his wife and seeing his kids.

Shari will open a new gift shop.

The historic building has new life and most likely Dan will continue to lose track of time at night in the back, doing what he loves.