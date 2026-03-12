Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsFront RangeWindsor

Actions

A Windsor businessman wants everybody to know how grateful he is for the community who supported him

Memory Lane will indeed become a memory, but the future looks bright on Main Street.
Memory Lane will indeed become a memory, but the future looks bright on Main Street, Denver7's Mike Castellucci reports.
Longtime Windsor business plans to close its doors
Dan will continue doing what he loves in the shop behind the gift store
Memory Lane has been part of Main Street Windsor for 33 years
Shari Moran will open her own gift shop in this historic building in a couple months
Posted

WINDSOR, Colo. — Dan Stauss seems to always lose track of time back in his shop in Windsor.

He will never stop making old things new again — he restores antique furniture from his wood shop.

"Sometimes, my wife has to call me and ask if I'm coming home tonight. When you enjoy what you do, it's hard to leave some days. I'm fortunate that a hobby became a vocation," Dan said.

Dan will continue doing what he loves in the shop behind the gift store

But the front of his shop is a different story.

It’s easy for him to go down Memory Lane these days, because he’s closing it.

"I'm amazed at Windsor and the surrounding areas. They really support the small business. I've had a great experience, I've had a great run," Dan said.

Memory Lane has been part of Main Street Windsor for 33 years

Memory Lane sits on Main Street in downtown Windsor and has for 33 years. A sign hanging from the storefront says "Store Closing."

"People have come in here crying, asking me to not close," Dan said.

His employee Shari Moran said the announcement created "quite a chatter" in the town.

Shari Moran will open her own gift shop in this historic building in a couple months

But this building's history doesn’t end here.

Dan’s employee Shari just bought this building yesterday. She will open her version of a gift shop in two months.

Usually when a business closes on Main Street, it’s not good. But here in Windsor, that's not quite true for Dan.

He'll continue to refinish antiques in the shop in the back and will get to spend more time traveling with his wife and seeing his kids.

Shari will open a new gift shop.

The historic building has new life and most likely Dan will continue to lose track of time at night in the back, doing what he loves.

mike castellucci updated cta pic.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Mike Castellucci
Denver7’s Mike Castellucci covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on community connections. If you’d like to get in touch with Mike, fill out the form below to send him an email.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now