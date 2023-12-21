Wheat Ridge 'Scrooge' slashes reindeer and 'Olaf' inflatable lawn decorations

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A 'Scrooge' slashed inflatable lawn decorations at two Wheat Ridge homes ahead of the Christmas holiday, the city's police department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One family caught the suspect on their Ring camera taking his "Bah humbug" attitude out on their reindeer and Olaf inflatable characters.

We can’t confirm he’s the Grinch… but we suspect he may be a sonofa Grinch.



On December 16, the Wheat Ridge Police Department received two reports of a suspect destroying Christmas inflatables around W 47th Ave. east of Kipling. We have added extra patrol to this neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/rjIEQm4vZ8 — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 20, 2023

This incident happened on Dec. 16, according to Wheat Ridge police.

The family living off W. 74th Ave., east of Kipling Street, woke up to find Olaf and his four-legged friend completely deflated. That's when they reported it to the police.

In this instance, $285 worth of property was damaged between the two inflatables and a small fence you can see the suspect burst through in the video.

That amounts to a petty offense under Colorado law— any damage under $300, Wheat Ridge police told Denver7. Between $300-$2,000 of damage is a misdemeanor, and over $2,000 is a felony.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a neighbor reported a similar incident last weekend at his home on Hoyt Court.

More officers will now be patrolling the neighborhood, according to Wheat Ridge police.

Anyone with information about potential suspects is encouraged to call the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-237-2220.

If you are also a victim or have information about what happened, Wheat Ridge police ask you report it online here.

