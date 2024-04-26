Wheat Ridge police searching for suspects in reported Sherwin-Williams burglary

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police are searching for the suspects and truck involved in a reported burglary at a Sherwin-Williams paint store, the Wheat Ridge Police Department posted on Facebook.

On Monday, April 8 around 10:21 p.m., Wheat Ridge PD said officers responded to a call at the Sherwin-Williams on W. 38th Ave. When they got to the store, officers didn't find anyone.

When Wheat Ridge police talked with one of the store's employees and reviewed security footage, they learned a GMC Sierra pickup truck drove up to the business. It's white and gray with black rims and no license plates, according to Wheat Ridge PD.

In the security video, officers said two suspects got out of the truck. One of the people broke a window to get into the business, and then propped open the door for the second suspect to get inside too, Wheat Ridge PD said.

But after checking the business, the employee told police, nothing was stolen.

If you recognize this truck, or have any information, you’re asked to reach out to Detective Justin Paugh with Wheat Ridge PD at 303-235-2946 or e-mail him at jpaugh@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 26, 8am