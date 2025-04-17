Help needed identifying remains found in woods north of Clear Creek: Wheat Ridge police, JeffCo coroner

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department and the Jefferson County Coroner's Office are asking for the public's help identifying remains found late last year in the woods north of Clear Creek.

A forensic sculptor generated a facial reconstruction based off the remains. Below is an approximation of what the person looked like:

Wheat Ridge Police Deaprtment

On Dec. 27, 2024, a man was exploring a wooded area in northwest Wheat Ridge when he found an abandoned camp with the human remains inside a tent.

The remains are a man's anywhere between 45 and 75 years old, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. He likely passed away between 2021 and 2023, the coroner's office analysis found.

There is no threat to the public, the Wheat Ridge PD said, as investigators don't believe at this time that this was a suspicious death.

"This is a person who may have had family or friends that deserve closure," the Wheat Ridge PD said. "The purpose of this release is to generate leads that may help identify this individual and bring closure to anyone who may have known him."

Anyone who has information that could help identify this man is asked to email Detective Reshew at dreschew@ci.wheatridge.co.us.