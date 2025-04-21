Wheat Ridge police investigate deadly stabbing Sunday afternoon, shut down Sheridan Boulevard for hours

DENVER — Wheat Ridge police are investigating a deadly stabbing Sunday afternoon. The investigation shut down Sheridan Boulevard for hours, the department said.

One suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing safety threat to the public, according to Wheat Ridge police.

The stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and W. 39th Ave. in Denver.

The homicide investigation pooled resources of the Denver Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Lakeside Police Department.

Sheridan Boulevard reopened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday after hours of collecting evidence at the scene of the stabbing.