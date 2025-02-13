Wheat Ridge police arrest driver in deadly December crash at major intersection

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A driver was arrested nearly two months after a crash that killed one person at a major intersection in Wheat Ridge.

The crash was reported by the Wheat Ridge Police Department just after 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2024. It happened at the intersection of W. 44th Avenue and Kipling Street.

According to the department, a red Ram 1500 was stopped at a red light on Kipling and waiting to turn left onto W. 44th Ave. A black Toyota Tundra was heading northbound on Kipling "at a high rate of speed" when it rear-ended the Ram in the turn lane.

The driver of the Ram was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Surveillance video captured the Toyota "driving erratically and recklessly around multiple cars" along Kipling, as far back as W 38th Ave, according to Wheat Ridge PD. The driver also ran a red light at W. 40th Ave.

Police said data from the Toyota showed it was traveling at least 78 miles per hour at the time of the crash in a 40 mph zone.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as John Bormolini. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He also faces traffic infractions of reckless driving, failing to drive in a single lane, running a red light and speeding.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office will determine the formal charges.

Bormolini was given a $75,000 cash-only bond.