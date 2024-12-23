Watch Now
At least one dead in serious crash at W. 44th and Kipling in Wheat Ridge Monday morning, police say

The intersection is expected to be closed "for hours," according to police; alternate routes advised
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a crash that left at least one person dead in the northwest part of the city Monday morning.

The crash was reported by the Wheat Ridge Police Department just after 9:30 a.m. It happened at the intersection of W. 44th Ave. and Kipling St.

Few details about the crash were immediately available, but a Wheat Ridge Police Department spokesperson said the serious crash had resulted in at least one person being killed.

The department’s Crash and Traffic Team was heading to the scene to assist first responders.

The intersection was expected to remain shut down “for hours” while police combed the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Travelers should use I-70 or 38th Ave. as detours.

