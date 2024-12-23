At least one dead in serious crash at W. 44th and Kipling in Wheat Ridge Monday morning, police say

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a crash that left at least one person dead in the northwest part of the city Monday morning.

The crash was reported by the Wheat Ridge Police Department just after 9:30 a.m. It happened at the intersection of W. 44th Ave. and Kipling St.

TRAFFIC ALERT: WRPD is investigating a serious crash at W 44th Ave. and Kipling St. There is one fatality at this time. Our Crash and Traffic Team is heading to the scene to assist patrol.



This intersection will be shut down for hours while we investigate. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/cvazsloV4L — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 23, 2024

Few details about the crash were immediately available, but a Wheat Ridge Police Department spokesperson said the serious crash had resulted in at least one person being killed.

The department’s Crash and Traffic Team was heading to the scene to assist first responders.

The intersection was expected to remain shut down “for hours” while police combed the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Travelers should use I-70 or 38th Ave. as detours.