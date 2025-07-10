Wheat Ridge PD investigating shooting, asking public to avoid area near W 32nd Ave

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Police are asking the public to avoid an area near W 32nd Avenue and Youngfield Street Thursday afternoon as law enforcement is investigating a shooting.
Wheat Ridge police said on social media the shooting involved an officer, but no other details were immediately available.
Denver7 has a new crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Colorado HVAC expert shares tips to ensure your A/C unit can handle the heat
Jaclyn Allen shares what she learned when Denver7 | Your Voice visited Westminster
New report lays out possible solutions to Colorado's affordable housing crisis
Education cuts loom as federal government stays silent about sudden $71 million funding freeze
Denver7 | Your Voice: Westminster is full of positivity with some concerns
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.