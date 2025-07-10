Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeWheat Ridge

Wheat Ridge PD investigating shooting, asking public to avoid area near W 32nd Ave

Police are asking the public to avoid an area near W 32nd Avenue and Youngfield Street Thursday afternoon as law enforcement is investigating a shooting.
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Police are asking the public to avoid an area near W 32nd Avenue and Youngfield Street Thursday afternoon as law enforcement is investigating a shooting.

Wheat Ridge police said on social media the shooting involved an officer, but no other details were immediately available.

Denver7 has a new crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.

