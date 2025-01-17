'Abundance of caution': Wheat Ridge High School dismissed early Friday due to 'potential threat'

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo – “Out of an abundance of caution,” JeffCo Public Schools are sending Wheat Ridge High School students home early Friday after what police described as a “potential threat.”

The announcement was made on social media and the Wheat Ridge Police Department did not provide additional information.

Denver7 is working to determine the cause of the early dismissal.

Police said due to construction along W 32 Avenue, parents should head to the school via Holland St. from W 38th Avenue.“Student pickup will be at the lower parking lot, east of the football field. We ask parents to exit on W 32nd Ave. by turning left and heading east after pickup,” wrote Wheat Ridge Police on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated.