Watch Now
NewsFront RangeWheat Ridge

Actions

W. 32nd Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. shuts down Wednesday morning for crash, motorcyclist with serious injuries

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Wheat Ridge police
Posted
and last updated

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — W. 32nd Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard shut down Wednesday morning for a crash involving a motorcyclist, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Wheat Ridge police said.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route around the intersection closure.

The crash between the motorcyclist and a driver of another car happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Wheat Ridge police crash and traffic and team are investigating what led up to the wreck.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.