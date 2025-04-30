W. 32nd Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. shuts down Wednesday morning for crash, motorcyclist with serious injuries

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — W. 32nd Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard shut down Wednesday morning for a crash involving a motorcyclist, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Wheat Ridge police said.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route around the intersection closure.
The crash between the motorcyclist and a driver of another car happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Wheat Ridge police crash and traffic and team are investigating what led up to the wreck.
