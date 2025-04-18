Two automated speed cameras go live April 21, Wheat Ridge police announce

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Two automated speed cameras go live on Monday, April 21, the Wheat Ridge Police Department announced Friday.

One is located on W. 32nd Ave. right outside Wheat Ridge High School and another is on W. 44th Ave. and Field Street near Anderson Park, according to Wheat Ridge police.

Officers have collected data across the city and found these two areas see some of the most excessive speeding.

Wheat Ridge police said drivers found speeding in these areas will get a warning for the first 30 days the cameras are active. After that, speeders will get a $40 ticket in the mail. However, drivers caught speeding in a school zone, such as near Wheat Ridge High School, will receive an $80 ticket.

"Wheat Ridge continues to become more of a cut-through community and people don’t always drive through Wheat Ridge like they live here," police said.

Tickets issued from the speed cameras are eligible for appeal like any other traffic ticket given by a uniformed Wheat Ridge police officer.

The department said it will roll out a mobile version of these automated speed cameras at a later date.