Puppies rescued from Wheat Ridge hotel room recovering and up for up adoption at Foothills Animal Shelter

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The puppies rescued from a Wheat Ridge hotel room earlier this month are recovering and are up for adoption at the Foothills Animal Shelter.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said officers were called for a welfare check at a La Quinta Inn on Feb. 1 when 11 puppies were found inside one of the hotel rooms. Community services officers arrived and found the nearly dozen puppies in four kennels.

Wheat Ridge PD noted that the officers detected an "overwhelming smell of feces" coming from the room and kennels. The feces was reportedly smeared inside the kennels and on the puppies' paws, with one puppy having an open cut on its paw that was "actively bleeding."

Their former owner was issued a municipal summons for 11 counts of animal cruelty or inhumane treatment.

Wheat Ridge Pet owner issued summons after 11 puppies found in Wheat Ridge hotel room Sydney Isenberg

The puppies are up on Foothills Animal Shelter's website now for adoption, but Wheat Ridge PD emphasized, Foothills is only looking for good homes with owners who will truly care for these puppies.