One person dies in shooting with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a shooting with two Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday night, the Jeffco Sheriff's Office told Denver7.

This happened near Kipling Street and Interstate 70 around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, the Jeffco sheriff's public information officer said.

The person involved in the shooting was taken to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead, the Jeffco Sheriff's Office said.

No deputies were injured, according to a post from the Jeffco Sheriff's Office on the social media site X.

We’re on scene of an officer-involved shooting at I-70 & Kipling St. (Occurred on Kipling.) No deputies injured. One suspect was transported, unknown condition. Kipling exit from I-70 E is closed and Kipling St is closed in both directions from I-70 frontage road to just north of… pic.twitter.com/lUenBg2Uwq — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 1, 2024

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office said investigators recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting from the person who died.

The Kipling exit from eastbound I-70 and Kipling Street was initially closed in both directions from I-70 Frontage Road to just north of I-70, the Jeffco Sheriff's Office said just before 1 a.m. Friday.

I-70 remained open in both directions.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation helped shut down the roads for the shooting investigation.

All roads have since reopened, the Jeffco Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators will release more information on what happened later Friday morning, the Jeffco Sheriff's Office told Denver7.

