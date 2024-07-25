Westminster police warn of burglars following small business owners to their homes

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is warning small business owners following a string of burglaries where the suspects followed business owners to their homes.

“You can never be too cautious,” said Gina Lucero, owner of Lucero Tavern.

Lucero said she first heard about the incidents on social media. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Westminster PD said small business owners were followed home from work and then their homes were burglarized while they were away.

🚨COMMUNITY ALERT🚨



WPD is seeing a burglary trend targeting small business owners across the metro area and in our community. More details & safety tips below. Please report any suspicious activity as it relates to this crime trend by calling your non-emergency dispatch. pic.twitter.com/aw6Z3IGf02 — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) July 24, 2024

“They have cash and jewelry in the home. That’s what they’re looking for,” said Westminster Police Detective Adam Lanning.

The thieves use devices like AirTags to track the victims and cameras hidden in shrubbery to see when they’re no longer home.

Staff at Jackie Chan Chinese Kitchen told Denver7 their owner was one of the victims who was followed and robbed. The spree has left the area on edge.

“They’re targeted, they’re watched. It could be up to a day, a week, a month. We’re not exactly sure how long they’re watching them. But as soon as they leave, they do their business,” said Lanning.

Westminster PD said detectives are investigating at least eight cases in Westminster.

“My most recent one, $50,000 cash was taken,” said Lanning.

Employees at Lucero’s Tavern said they’re thinking about this every day. When it’s time to leave, no one walks out alone — a small step toward keeping their restaurant safe.

“Unfortunately, there are bad people and they’ll do whatever they want for some money,” said Kyla Drewlow, a bartender at Lucero’s Tavern.

Westminster police said six Romanian nationals have been arrested in connection to the burglaries. Investigators believe there are more suspects.

Westminster Police Department

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Westminster PD at 303-658-4360.